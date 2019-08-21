This May Be the Weirdest Fair Food Creation Yet

Let's get one thing straight: I'm one of the biggest fans of a good PB & J sandwich. Even at 21 years old, I have one almost every day for lunch. But I can't stomach this.

One booth at the New York State Fair is introducing an interesting combination, to the say the least, with their PB & J bacon hot dogs.

In a new video from Syracuse.com, a woman from Pizza Emporium shows how they make the dogs, starting with wrapping the hot dogs in bacon and cooking them. She then puts it in a bun and lathers on peanut butter. The jelly comes next, but instead of regular jelly, she says they use a mixture of strawberry jelly and sriracha. But that's not all.

"Just like the sprinkles on a sundae, we top it with some bacon bits," she says.

Now just because I have MUCH too weak of a stomach for this monster of a food combo, doesn't mean you shouldn't try it! I mean, trying new and interesting foods is one of the best parts of the NYS Fair, right?