Local Art Studio Getting Big Bucks to Revamp Dance Studio

Who says the arts are dead? Whether it be visual art or performance art there is a continual growth in interest by young people and beyond to explore avenues to express themselves. One local art gallery is getting a huge final boost to do renovations to a very specific space in their building.

One of the many opportunities artists have to express themselves at the Kirkland Arts Center (KAC) in Clinton is the dance studio and it's about to get a major lift. The New York State Council on the Arts has awarded the Kirkland Arts Center a $50,000 grant to help completely renovate the dance studio, with new state-of-the-art flooring and a heating/cooling system. Officials with the KAC say this will help maintain dance as a core concept of arts at the Clinton center.

Damhnait McHugh is a Board Member for the KAC and co-wrote the grant that was ultimately awarded. McHugh says,

We are delighted to receive this award from NYSCA – the renovations of the dance studio will breathe new life into one of our most popular programs. We’re looking forward to welcoming dancers, young and old, back to the KAC soon!

The awarded grant is part of a massive $32 Million capitol improvement package being distributed to arts centers and organizations across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul says,

From historic sites to new multi-use arts centers, these diverse projects will expand the accessibility and the sustainability of arts and culture organizations while growing local economies, driving tourism, and creating jobs all across New York State.

If you've never visited the Kirkland Arts Center, it is worth visit. You could take the opportunity to do so some Thursday this summer when Clinton holds their weekly Farmer's Market on the village green.

