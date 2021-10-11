This Touchdown Drive From The Bills Last Night Is An All-Time Moment

It's a victory Monday in New York and to say the win last night was a statement would be a vast understatement.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 on Sunday Night Football, in a game that featured dominant performances by both the offense and defense.

The defense intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice, one was a pick-six by safety Micah Hyde and the other was a very important drive-stopping one by rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau, who deflected a pass from Mahomes and then intercepted the ball.

The Chiefs could not get weapons Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce going all night, which is a credit to the Bills defense and coordinator, Leslie Frazier.

The offense was terrific. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, and made multiple plays to extend drives at Arrowhead Stadium.

The final touchdown drive of the game, however, was one Bills fans will remember for a long time.

The Chiefs had just scored to make it 31-20 and with most of the fourth quarter remaining, there was the reason for Bills fans to worry.

That's when Allen led a 12-play, 85-yard drive that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

The drive began with a scramble by Allen for the first down on a third-down, but was called back by a questionable holding call on center Mitch Morse. Then, Allen threw a long pass to Stefon Diggs which was intercepted, but that was called back by a roughing the passer call, which Chiefs fans didn't agree with. Make-up call?

Allen proceeded to lead the Bills down the field to seal the game for a 38-20 lead. The most iconic moment was when Allen hurdled cornerback L'Jarius Sneed for a first down on a 3rd and 4.

That hurdle came with 9:30 remaining. If that's not converted, the Chiefs get the ball back only down by 11. The hurdle was amazing, but considering the situation, even more impressive.

Allen made clutch throws to Zack Moss and Gabriel Davis before the tough throw to Sanders for the touchdown.

This drive was special. This is what great teams are supposed to do. The Bills were leading the game, but momentum had shifted back to Kansas City. Good teams take the ball and march down the field to put away the game. You add in the fact it was raining, at Arrowhead Stadium, with the questionable officiating (on both sides), the Bills had many reasons to flounder there.

This win is the most important one of this run by the Bills, going back to 2019. It was the opponent that had beat them down in past games and not only did the Bills win, they dominated the game.

The Bills now sit 4-1 and are tied atop the AFC standings. They have a two-game lead on the New England Patriots for first place in the AFC East and the schedule looks, well, very favorable for the Bills the rest of the way.

The Bills next play the Tennessee Titans in Nashville next Monday night.

