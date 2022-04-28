This Week’s Crime Stoppers Person Wanted on Strangulation Charges
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man wanted on charges that he exposed children to drugs.
Sheriff's Deputies say 37-year-old Charles D. Ferguson is wanted on charges of CPCS 3rd, Criminal Sale Of a Controlled Substance to a child, CPCS 5th-Cocaine, Criminal Use Of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies say he is possibly staying in the Utica area
Court: Oneida County Court – Warrant issued by Judge M. L. Dwyer – issued on 02/10/2022
Incident:
Incident occurred On July 7th 2021 during a traffic stop in the City of Utica.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
WANTED BY ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S
Charles D. Ferguson
Black male, 37 years of age,
Height: 6’0,
Weight: approx., 160 pounds
Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tattoo: Right hand, Tattoo says, “Novea”
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe.
If you have any information about Ferguson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.