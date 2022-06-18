‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is First MCU Movie With Nudity

There are now 28 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All 28 have been rated PG-13. That includes the latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

This PG-13, though, is different from the others. Thor: Love and Thunder is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America “for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity.” It’s the first time a Marvel movie has gotten rated for any nudity, partial or otherwise.

The most recent MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was rated PG-13 “for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language.” You can peruse all of Marvel’s MPAA ratings — or any movie’s MPAA rating — at FilmRatings.com.

The most recent Thor: Love and Thunder trailer strongly hinted that it would contain at least one — and given the PG-13 rating, likely just one — shot of Thor star Chris Hemsworth’s naked tush. At the end of the trailer, Russell Crowe’s Zeus uses his powers to tear Thor’s clothes off, revealing his godly physique in all its Asgardian glory. In the trailer, the shot of Hemsworth’s rear is pixelated to censor the graphic details.

Based on the MPAA’s rating description, it would appear this shot appears in Love and Thunder sans pixels. Which will probably work as a sales pitch! (You pervs.)

Marvel’s movies have included plenty of topless male bodies, and lots of buff muscles (including Hemsworths on several occasions). If this sequence does bring the thunder to Love and Thunder, it would be the first instance of out-and-out nudity in one of these films. Last year’s Eternals did include a brief and relatively chaste sex scene, but no nudity; the MPAA rated that film PG-13 for “fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality.”

I guess we’ll find out just how much of Thor’s, well, hammer is visible when Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8.

