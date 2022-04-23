‘Thor’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Secret

The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer opens with the title character running through a forest. As he passes each tree, his costume changes — and the first costume we see is the original Thor costume designed by Jack Kirby, with yellow boots, blue leggings, a black sleeveless shirt with silver circles, and a big metal helmet, that he’s never actually worn in any Marvel movie. That transitions into the costume he wore in the first Thor, and then to an all-new suit.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in the new Love and Thunder trailer. In our latest Thor video, we go through all of them, including the hidden meaning of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to the character of Thor, where Thor got that really cool new vest, what the symbol on his shirt means, the new lineup of the Guardians of the Galaxy, where New Asgard comes from in the comics, and the bizarre reference to the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail. Watch them all below:

If you liked that video about all of the Easter eggs and secrets in the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer, check out more of our videos below, including how Thor’s vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron came true in later Marvel movies, our full recap of the Thor character arc up to Thor: Ragnarok, and why Ragnarok is the hidden masterpiece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on July 8, 2022.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs