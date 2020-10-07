Thousands In CNY Without Power Following Strong Storms

Thousands of National Grid customers in Central New York are without power after strong thunderstorms made their way through the area, downing trees and power lines.

Over 3,000 customers in Oneida County and more than 5,4000 in Herkimer County are without power.

That number in Madison County is over 1,400.

According to the National Grid website, power is expected to be restored in Oneida County by 7:00 p.m., in Herkimer County by 6:30 pm and in Madison County by 6:15 p.m.

photo courtesy of Gordie Fox