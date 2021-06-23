Threat Against VVS Elementary School Leads To Increased Police Presence
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill School District received a disturbing e-mail Tuesday night from outside the district pertaining to the W.A Wettel Elementary School.
Sheriff Rob Maciol says the Sheriff’s Office has determined the matter to be non-credible.
However, Maciol says out of an abundance of caution and to reassure the school and the community, the Sheriff’s Office will increase their presence at the W.A. Wettel school today.
