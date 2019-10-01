Threat Made On VVS School Bus Deemed Not Credible

For the second time in less than a week The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has determined a threat of school violence to not be credible.

Officials say, the Sheriff's Office was contacted Monday afternoon by the Special Patrol Officer assigned to the VVS School District regarding a possible threat made on a school bus by a student.

The Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation and interviewed all parties involved, including the alleged student suspect.

The threat was ultimately determined not to be credible and no charges have been filed.