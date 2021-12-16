Threat On Tik Tok Leads To Increased Police Presence At Local Schools
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a generalized Tik Tok post that has been circulating across the nation that threatens school violence somewhere on Friday.
Sheriff Rob Maciol says the threats are unsubstantiated at this time and there are no viable threats to any specific schools.
The Sheriff’s Office is reminding remind parents to take this opportunity to talk with their children about the seriousness and resulting consequences of making threats of any kind and the appropriate use of the various types of social media platforms that are utilized by kids today.
He says anyone who sees or is made aware of any type of threat is asked to notify law enforcement or school officials immediately.
Maciol says in response to the Tik Tok post, an increased law enforcement presence will be seen at schools through the county tomorrow.