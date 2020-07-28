A driver and two juvenile passengers were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse following a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Boonville.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol deputies responded to the scene of the accident on Moose River Road just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Due to the severity of the accident, deputies say they had to close the road to traffic as the accident could be reconstructed.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed the driver, 20-year-old Kevin Carter, was driving north on Moose River Road when he lost control and struck a tree.

At this time Carter and his two young passengers are listed in stable condition and the accident remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the New York State Police, Boonville Fire Department, Boonville Ambulance, Mercy Flight and Eli Auto & Towing for their assistance.