Three Oneida City residents are facing charges in connection with the severe injuries suffered by an 11-week-old infant.

According to the Oneida City Police Department, the original investigation began on November 2nd, 2017 when officers received a report that the child was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital and ultimately transferred to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse with severe injuries.

A subsequent investigation revealed the infant suffered a fractured arm, fractured skull and other injuries. As a result of the findings the investigation by Oneida City Police was also assisted by Madison County Child Protective Services.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested. Initially, 24-year-old Ashlee Sanchez of Stone Street was charged with 2 felony counts of alleged Assault in the 2nd degree, Reckless Endangerment and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was arraigned before the Oneida City Court on December 13th, and was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

On December 19th, 2017 43-year-old Tracy Sanchez-Clark and 44-year-old Jonathan Clark were both charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child for their alleged role in the incident. All defendants are scheduled to appear before the Oneida City Court on a later date.