Utica Police Say 17-Year-Old Female Intentionally Hit 4 People With a Car

There continues to be a surge in violence in the City of Utica and a lot of that violence stems from altercations between individuals. The latest incident was quite serious as multiple people were injured after being struck by a vehicle, intentionally.

Utica Police say on Wednesday at approximately 3:15 p.m. officers on patrol and members of the Utica Fire Department were called to a scene on the 400 block of Blandina Street. The initial report was that an individual was driving a vehicle and hitting multiple other people, according to police.

Utica Fire Department members quickly responded to the various individuals who were suffering injuries as a result of being struck by the car. Police officials in the meantime were working to get an idea of what transpired prior to the suspect running down the others. Police learned that there had been several arguments throughout the day that led to the strikings. Prior to the suspect getting into her vehicle and allegedly running people over a larger fight had broke out on the 400 block of Blandina.

It was during the fight, according to police, that a 17-year-old suspect got into her vehicle and aimed it towards the individuals purposely trying to hit them. Ultimately, police determined that a total of four people were hit by the suspect vehicle. Police say luckily nobody was seriously injured.

At the conclusion of this investigation police have charged the 17-year-old female suspect with the following.

Attempted Assault in the First Degree (Two Counts)

Assault in the Second Degree (Two Counts)

Attempted Assault in the Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Additional charges are still possible pending further investigation.

