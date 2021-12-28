Three People Hospitalized After ‘Move Over’ Crash in Ulster

Three people are recovering after New York State Police say a troop car was hit by a passenger vehicle on the left shoulder of the northbound lane of the New York State Thruway, I-87, in the town of Ulster.

The incident took place at approximately 10:15pm on Monday, December 27, 2021.

According to a written release Trooper James J. Adams was inside his patrol car investigating an unrelated accident near the Kingston (Exit 19) when the driver of a 2020 Mini Cooper, 33-year-old Katherine Pinedo of Albany, New York, allegedly lost control of her car while travelling in the left lane. Her car his Trooper Adams’ troop car from the rear.

The driver, Katherine Pinedo, was not injured. Two of her passengers, however, were hospitalised for treatment of what the NYSP says are not life-threatening injuries. The passengers in the Mini Cooper were 36-year-old Erika Pinedo and 64-year-old Telmo Pinedo from Sunrise, Florida. Trooper Adams, who has been a member of the NYSP for seven years and is assigned to the Kingston barracks, was hospitalized as well. State Police say that his injuries are also non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle in the initial crash that was being investigating by Trooper Adams was not injured.

Troop Car PIAA Zone 2 12272021 Photo Credit: New York State Police

While the crash remains under investigation and there are no reports of tickets issued at this time, the New York State Police reminds “drivers to slow down and move over when emergency and construction vehicles are working on the highway.”

[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. No additional information was available at the time of this posting.]

