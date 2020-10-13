Three States Added To New York’s COVID Travel Advisory
Three states are being added to New York’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list.
Ohio, Michigan and Virginia now meet the metrics for travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York.
No states were removed from the list, with totals 36 states and two territories.
The full, updated travel advisory list is below:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Governor Andrew Cuomo says over 99,000 coronavirus tests were reported yesterday.
Statewide, 1.4 percent came back positive, while the Red Zone cluster positivity rate was 4.13 percent.
Hospitalizations were at 923 and there were 11 COVID fatalities on Monday.
Cuomo says cluster areas have accounted for a 70 percent increase in daily hospital admissions since early September.
"Our numbers overall continue to remain steady, despite the micro-clusters that have popped up in certain pockets of the state. Our strategy is to continue to identify these clusters if and when they pop up, get even more refined in our targeting and attack them as needed," said Cuomo.