Three States Added To New York’s COVID Travel Advisory

Three states are being added to New York’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list.

Ohio, Michigan and Virginia now meet the metrics for travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York.

No states were removed from the list, with totals 36 states and two territories.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Governor Andrew Cuomo says over 99,000 coronavirus tests were reported yesterday.

Statewide, 1.4 percent came back positive, while the Red Zone cluster positivity rate was 4.13 percent.

Hospitalizations were at 923 and there were 11 COVID fatalities on Monday.

Cuomo says cluster areas have accounted for a 70 percent increase in daily hospital admissions since early September.

"Our numbers overall continue to remain steady, despite the micro-clusters that have popped up in certain pockets of the state. Our strategy is to continue to identify these clusters if and when they pop up, get even more refined in our targeting and attack them as needed," said Cuomo.