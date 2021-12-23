To Grandmother’s House or No? Omicron Disrupts Holiday Plans
By LAURA UNGAR and TALI ARBEL, Associated Press
For the second year in a row, the ever-morphing coronavirus presents would-be holiday revelers with a difficult choice: cancel their trips and celebrations yet again or figure out how to forge ahead as safely as possible.
Many health experts are begging people not to let down their guard, but pandemic fatigue is real.
While travel restrictions in some places have forced cancellations, many governments have been reluctant to order more lockdowns.
Instead they are increasingly leaving decisions about who to see and where to go in the hands of individuals.
30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity
Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.
Tiny's Of Utica's Extraordinary Nutcracker Display
Did you know that Tiny's Grill on State Street in Utica has the largest private collection of nutcrackers in all of America? Tiny's has a collection of over 600 nutcrackers.
17 of Best Elf on Shelf Shots in CNY
Central New Yorkers can be very creative when it comes to their Elf on the Shelf. Check out the best of the best
What Do New York Sports Teams Have on Their Holiday Wish List?
This holiday season, sports teams are asking for items on their holiday list, just like you and me. Here is what every New York major pro sports team is hoping to see in their stocking this coming weekend.