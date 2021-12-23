To Grandmother’s House or No? Omicron Disrupts Holiday Plans

By LAURA UNGAR and TALI ARBEL, Associated Press

For the second year in a row, the ever-morphing coronavirus presents would-be holiday revelers with a difficult choice: cancel their trips and celebrations yet again or figure out how to forge ahead as safely as possible.

Many health experts are begging people not to let down their guard, but pandemic fatigue is real.

While travel restrictions in some places have forced cancellations, many governments have been reluctant to order more lockdowns.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Travelers gather in the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid a surge in omicron variant cases on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. AAA estimates that over 109 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more during the holiday season between December 23 and January 2, an increase of 27.7% from 2020. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Instead they are increasingly leaving decisions about who to see and where to go in the hands of individuals.

