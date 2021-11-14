New York State has seven indexes for violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. As much as we'd like to think that young people rarely commit violent crimes, the truth is, they do. In NYS, outside of New York City, which doesn't report its juvenile crime statistics to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, there were 8,804 violent crimes perpetrated by youth offenders in 2020. The totals do not include crimes such as arson, possession of dangerous weapons, or simple assault. The data does include incidents that were reported, but where no charges were filed,

This data is not limited to court or formal arrest actions. Data includes both formal arrests and police contacts with juveniles where there is probable cause that an offense was committed but no formal charges were filed.

Youth offenders in New York are under the age of 18.

Here are the 8 counties and cities with the most violent crimes committed by youth:

8. Broome County/Binghamton - 103 Violent Crimes Total

7. Suffolk County/Brookhaven - 137 Violent Crimes Total

6. Albany County/ Albany- 165 Violent Crimes Total

5. Westchester County/Yonkers - 178 Violent Crimes Total

4. Monroe County/Rochester - 222 Violent Crimes Total

3. Nassau County/Hempstead - 275 Violent Crimes Total

2. Erie County/Buffalo - 341 Violent Crimes Total

1. Onondaga County/Syracuse - 440 Violent Crimes Total

Below is a breakdown of each of the violent crime index totals for each county:

County Year Murder Rape Robbery Agg. Assault Burglary Larceny MV Theft Index Total Broome 2020 0 2 5 6 21 59 10 103 Suffolk 2020 0 9 31 16 27 39 15 137 Albany 2020 3 5 17 18 21 77 24 165 Westchester 2020 2 4 49 38 25 56 4 178 Monroe 2020 2 12 41 23 55 54 35 222 Nassau 2020 1 2 45 46 32 115 34 275 Erie 2020 0 6 51 46 28 135 75 341 Onondaga 2020 8 4 30 43 79 121 155 440

Data provided by the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services. Analyzed by Yasmin Young.

Get our free mobile app

15 Lowest Paying Jobs in New York State