The Bicycle Laws Almost Every Kid Breaks In New York

There are some bicycle laws in New York State that are on the books but you may not be aware of or perhaps have not been told.

What are the bicycle safety "rules of the road" my child should follow?

-Ride on the right side of the road with traffic.

-Obey traffic signs and signals.

-Use correct hand signals when turning or stopping.

-Stop at intersections and crosswalks.

-Stop and look both ways before entering a street.

-Yield the right-of–way to pedestrians, in-line skaters or those riding skateboards and nonmotorized scooters when appropriate.

The weather has finally been good for getting the bikes out and seeing some of the great things we have in Western New York. It's great to see kids riding to school or playground. But when it comes to riding a bike, there are certain responsibilities that those who ride and those who drive cars should keep in mind.

For example, if you are riding in a group:

Persons riding bicycles or skating or gliding on in-line skates upon a roadway shall not ride more than two abreast.

When you are on a bike ride, it may be fun to have some music to ride along with. But when playing music, you can only have one earbud in...

It shall be unlawful to operate upon any public highway in this state a motor vehicle, limited use automobile, limited use motorcycle or bicycle while the operator is wearing more than one earphone attached to a radio, tape player or other audio device.

We have all ridden our bikes "hands free". But what there is a law that involves handlebars as well.

RCNY 4-12 (e) – Cyclists must have at least one hand on handlebars at all times.

There is a pretty extensive list of the laws and guidelines for those on bikes and those in cars near bikes in New York. The biggest thing to know is to be aware of your surroundings and share the road. In some villages, there are dedicated bike lanes.

One law that parents of young kids should know is the helmet law in New York State.

NYS law requires that all children under the age of 14 wear an approved bicycle helmet. The maximum penalty for an offense is a $50 fine

