Where To Find The Top Rated Fried Cheese Curds In Central New York

Looking to chow down on deep fried cheese curds in Central and Upstate New York? Here are some of the highest rated places to try.

First, What Is A Cheese Curd?

Cheese curds are the moist pieces of curdled milk either eaten alone as a snack. In the classic dish poutine, you'll find french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. Cheese curds are sometimes referred to as "squeaky cheese" in some parts of the United States.

How Do You Make Cheese Curds?

Cheese curds are made from fresh pasteurized milk where cheese culture and rennet are added:

After the milk curdles it is then cut into cubes; the result is a mixture of whey and curd. This mixture is then cooked and pressed to release the whey from the curd, creating the final product."

Boom, magic goodness is born.

What Are Fried Cheese Curds?

If you've never heard of deep-fried cheese curds, buckle up. You generally find them at carnivals and fairs, and restaurants and bars.

Deep-fried cheese curds are covered with a batter similar to one used for onion rings or breading, and placed in a deep fryer. They are sometimes served with a side of ketchup, marinara sauce, or ranch dressing."

In some parts, deep-fried cheese curds are also known as cheeseballs.

Who Has Some Of The Best?

With restaurants and bars all over Central New York and Upstate, where do you find the best deep fried cheese curds? We turned to social media and got some very highly rated places for you to check out.

Top Rated Fried Cheese Curds In Central New York Looking to chow down on deep fried cheese curds in Central and Upstate New York? Here are some of the highest rated places to try according to social media.



11 Of The Best Calzones In The Utica Rome Area Of New York Are you looking to order calzones in the Utica Rome area of Upstate New York? Here's some of the best places to check out.

A post on the 315 Menus Facebook Group caught our attention. Here's the top choices from that post to consider. If you have others you think we should add, consider texting us on our app.