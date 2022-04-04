This should come as no shocker. A restaurant in New York State was recently named one of the best places in the world to order pizza. Actually, two were named.

A travel website called Travel Triangle recently named the best places in the world to order pizza. New York state had the honor of making the list twice.

If you are a true pizza lover, and ready to travel lengths for your food love, then here are some of the top places in the world to have the best pizza! You will find places reviewed by some of the most famous food critics and chefs of the world in this blog.

Where is the best pizza in the world? Here are the top places mentioned:

Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo – Naples

Pizzeria Mozza – Los Angeles

La Gatta Mangiona – Rome

Paulie Gee’s – New York

Luigi’s Italian Pizzeria & Pasta Bar – Grand Baie

Pizzeria L’Operetta – Singapore

Goodfellas – Goa

Bæst – Copenhagen

Lamanna’s Bakery – Toronto

Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago

Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix

John’s Of Bleecker Street – New York City

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Chicago

Pizzana – Los Angeles"

So let's dive into New York: Paulie Gee’s, and John’s Of Bleecker Street.

About Paulie Gee's

Paulie Giannone opened his first wood-fired pizza restaurant, Paulie Gee’s, in 2010 on Greenpoint Avenue in Brooklyn. Since then, there are locations in Miami, Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, and Baltimore.

About John’s Of Bleecker Street

John's of Bleecker Street was founded in 1929 by Italian immigrant Giovanni "John" Sasso from Naples. John's was originally established on Sullivan Street, and moved it to 278 Bleecker Street where you can still enjoy it today.

