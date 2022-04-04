Two Of The Top Places In The World To Have Pizza Are In New York State
This should come as no shocker. A restaurant in New York State was recently named one of the best places in the world to order pizza. Actually, two were named.
A travel website called Travel Triangle recently named the best places in the world to order pizza. New York state had the honor of making the list twice.
If you are a true pizza lover, and ready to travel lengths for your food love, then here are some of the top places in the world to have the best pizza! You will find places reviewed by some of the most famous food critics and chefs of the world in this blog.
Where is the best pizza in the world? Here are the top places mentioned:
Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo – Naples
Pizzeria Mozza – Los Angeles
La Gatta Mangiona – Rome
Paulie Gee’s – New York
Luigi’s Italian Pizzeria & Pasta Bar – Grand Baie
Pizzeria L’Operetta – Singapore
Goodfellas – Goa
Bæst – Copenhagen
Lamanna’s Bakery – Toronto
Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago
Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix
John’s Of Bleecker Street – New York City
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Chicago
Pizzana – Los Angeles"
So let's dive into New York: Paulie Gee’s, and John’s Of Bleecker Street.
About Paulie Gee's
Paulie Giannone opened his first wood-fired pizza restaurant, Paulie Gee’s, in 2010 on Greenpoint Avenue in Brooklyn. Since then, there are locations in Miami, Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, and Baltimore.
About John’s Of Bleecker Street
John's of Bleecker Street was founded in 1929 by Italian immigrant Giovanni "John" Sasso from Naples. John's was originally established on Sullivan Street, and moved it to 278 Bleecker Street where you can still enjoy it today.