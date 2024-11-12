About Time! Toy Hall of Fame to Finally Induct Iconic 80s Figurines

After a 40-year wait, two beloved toys from the 80s will finally be enshrined into the Toy Hall of Fame.

Justice for Optimus Prime and Applejack - two toys that defined my childhood.

The Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester is finally adding My Little Pony and Transformers to its hallowed collection.

It's shocking that it took over 40 years for these toy lines to even get inducted. Fans of My Little Pony tried - and failed - at least seven times to get the franchise into the winner's circle.

My Little Pony fell short of being a finalist so many times, it was eventually included in the "forgotten five" toys that just couldn't make it past the nomination rounds.

The four other toys were the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, PEZ dispensers, the pogo stick, and - of course - Transformers.

Last year, in celebration of the Toy Hall of Fame turning 25, fans were able to vote one of the "forgotten five" as a Class of 2023 inductee.

Read More: Your 2023 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Are...

After failing to beat the competition last year, two more members of the "forgotten five" are finally named toybox royalty.

Meet the 2024 Inductees into New York's Toy Hall of Fame

The Strong Museum of Play of Rochester, which houses the National Toy Hall of Fame, announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday, November 12. Did any of your favorites get in?

Gallery Credit: Megan

The three finalists faced off against stiff competition, with 9 other nominees vying for the 2024 title.

Nominations included Apples to Apples, Hess Toy Trucks, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Sequence, the stick horse, the trampoline, balloons, Choose Your Own Adventure books, and remote-controlled vehicles.

Fans were encouraged to vote for their favorites using an online poll and the votes were finally tallied this week.

The Strong Museum of Play, which houses the National Toy Hall of Fame, announced its class of 2024 this morning, November 12, on Today.

The class of 2024 joins 84 other toys that were previously honored by the HoF and will join the museum's exhibit showcasing luminaries in the play industry.

Will we finally see justice for PEZ dispensers and the Pogo stick next year? Guess we'll find out together.

