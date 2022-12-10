More Winter Weather On The Way Starting This Weekend

The weather so far this season has been relatively mild, but that is expected to change a bit this weekend in Central New York. The National Weather Service is predicting cold temperatures and some moderate snow accumulation starting this weekend in Upstate New York.

High Temperatures in the low 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s seems to be the norm beginning this weekend and moving forward.

Sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s are expected on Saturday. But, "Periods of snow. High 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected," is the forecast for Sunday. An additional inch of snow could fall on Sunday night into Monday morning.

This week's weather looks to be cooler, yet there's very little snow in the forecast until later in the week.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service is calling for a potential snow event later this week on Thursday and Friday. It would be the first significant snow event of the season for much of the Mohawk Valley with the potential right now of 4 to 8 inches of snow falling between Thursday and Friday. Forecasters say they'll know more about this potential significant snow event, as we progress later into the week.

According to the National Weather Service:

Monday 34 Partly Sunny

Tuesday 31 Sunny

Wednesday 31 Partly Cloudy

Thursday 36 Snow

Friday 38 Snow

Saturday 36 Snow Showers

Sunday 33 Partly Cloudy

So far this season, temperatures have been above average with temperatures in the 40s and even 50s over the last 30 days. The average high temperature for this time of year is about 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe.