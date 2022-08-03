I haven't had a lot of time to travel lately. My schedule and bank account keep me local. Big trips are fun but the reality is sometimes they can be more trouble than they are worth. It doesn't help that all over the news are scenes of people getting stuck and luggage getting lost.

I know at this moment there is someone reading this that is saying "No, Paty you just haven't done travel right" and you know what, I probably won't disagree with you. I am the perfect candidate for the Travel Planner Vacation, you know those old fashion tour-type trips. The kind that a travel agent or a group tour puts together. But that is another topic for another day.

Traveling Beyond the Hudson Valley can Still be Stressful in 2022

I am bringing this up because I had to recently leave the Hudson Valley and travel to Boston for a quick overnight to pick up family at the airport. Because I was going to be traveling and their flight was coming in late, we booked a hotel at the airport. This would be the part where I roll my eyes and say okay sure it's nice.

It is a hotel at an airport. I was assured that it would be awesome and that I should leave early and enjoy some time at the hotel. Sort of an "Eloise at the Plaza" kind of thing. (If you don't get the reference, no worries I am dating myself). Well, I am now going on record to say I was wrong to eye-roll the hotel at Logan Airport - it is awesome.

This got me thinking about all the places that are close by in the Hudson Valley that I never thought of staycationing at for a weekend. Yeah, I should travel more but when you are short on time and your budget says one night, not two, why not decide to stay local?

Places that come to mind are The Bear Mountain Inn in Highland Falls, NY, The Thayer at West Point, Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, NY, of course, and The Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, NY, I could keep going but you get the idea.

Here's to a little unexpected luxury.

