Police are asking for help from the public in a shooting incident that took place at just after one o'clock this morning at 610 Rochester Street in Fulton.

Emergency responders were called to the home at 1:11am on December 4, 2021. When they arrived they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 41-year-old man "with multiple gunshot wounds." Both were hospitalized.

The 42-year-old victim, identified as Aaron A. Smith from 610 Rochester Street succumbed to his injury today.

The investigation is continuing.

Authorities say that the shooting appears to be targeted and there is no threat to the general public at this time. A possible motive for the shooting has not been released and police have not yet said whether the surviving victim is able to communicate.

610 Rochester Street Fulton, NY Photo Credit: Google Maps

New York State Police and Fulton Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video in the area of the shooting to please call the Fulton Police Department at: (315) 598.2007.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on several releases from police. At this time authorities are requesting the assistance of the public to help with the investigation. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

