This Vacation Destination Is Banned To New York Residents Who Aren’t Vaccinated
Looking ahead to 2022, If you were planning on flying out of New York for a destination vacation, there's one place you might no longer be able to enjoy if you're unvaccinated.
As of January 8th 2022, Costa Rica will not allow you to enter their country if you don't have a COVID 19 vaccination. Many businesses in Costa Rica will soon be requiring proof of vaccination leading up to that date. This will affect your travel plans from Syracuse, Rochester, Albany, and New York City too.
This new mandate affects hotels, restaurants, bars, casinos, shops, museums, art and dance academies, gymnasiums, resorts, and adventure tourism.
These places "may admit only persons who are verifiably fully-vaccinated [with] Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZenca, [or] Janssen," the organization states. If you're 12 years of age or older, you will need to provide proof with a QR code or your printed vaccine certificate.
Tourists entering Costa Rica will receive a specific QR code promptly after their Health Pass application has been reviewed and approved. Tourists who are not fully vaccinated, or who have vaccines that have not been recognized by the World Health Organization, will be able to enter the country and stay with family, friends or in their own homes. If you don't have a vaccine, you won't be able to stay at any sort of resort. Commercial establishments will only admit those who are vaccinated.
Best Life Online adds that the new mandate announces that children under 12 years of age will not have to present proof of vaccination, nor will tourists who have a medical condition that makes it impossible for them to get any of the four vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health of Costa Rica.
"Essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies will not require proof of vaccination," according to the organization's update.
Currently, the country is still allowing in unvaccinated individuals. Any tourist who is 18 or older without proof of vaccination must purchase an accepted travel policy that covers COVID care and quarantine. You can read more from the Costa Rica government online here. Costa Rica is a pretty popular vacation flight from South West airlines out of Syracuse.
Flights From New York To Costa Rica
Currently across Upstate and downstate New York, you can book flights through Southwest Airlines for Costa Rica. You can fly round trip from New York (LaGuardia), Syracuse Hancock International Airport, and the Greater Rochester International Airport.
