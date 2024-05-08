Create a Staycation Atmosphere in Your Own Backyard

Everybody's complaining about the cost of living these days. What about the cost of traveling? Everything seems more expensive right now, which is all the more reason these five families in Upstate New York made the right move in creating a "staycation atmosphere" in their backyard. Ultimately, the cost was less that one family vacation.

47-percent of Americans will stay home this summer. The furthest they'll travel from their own backyard, is somewhere within their own region. Yet, 84-percent of Americans believe vacation significantly lowers their stress level from work. It seems like the logical solution is to pump up your own back yard, and create a "resort like feel" in and outside your home.

Decorate creatively inside your home and be sure to declutter. Give yourself that stress-free environment inside - and then do the same thing outside. For the summer months (which in Upstate New York can be very limited) create a resort like outdoor living space.

We took photos from five different families who focused their attention on their backyards.

Relatively inexpensive upgrades like a fire pit and Adirondack chairs (which actually came from Aldi during one of their sales for $55 each).

Adding some pop up cabanas, so brick pathways, an outdoor bar and cooking area, and something as simple as flowers. Even on a budget, homeowners and renters alike can create wonderful spaces on their own properties without breaking the bank this summer. Add a little outdoor music, a grill and some shrimp - and you're living like Jimmy Buffet.

