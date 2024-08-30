A whimsical town located in the heart of Central New York was given an incredible honor from Reader's Digest.

If you crave spending a relaxing weekend at a place that looks like it jumped straight out of a story book, you're in luck.

There's a place in the Empire State that offers panoramic water views, historic wonders, sun kissed orchards, and the most welcoming residents you'll ever meet.

Reader's Digest issued its official ranking of the "most charming" towns in every state, and agreed with some famous presidential figures that their New York retreat cannot be beat.

"It’s like stepping into a storybook," the publication said about Skaneateles, a town that abuts one of the cleanest lakes in the country.

Reader's Digest raved:

Home to many restored buildings dating back to 1796, it has long been a vacation getaway for important political figures, including President Teddy Roosevelt, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Joe Biden.

The outlet highly recommended popping into Mirbeau Inn & Spa and visiting Doug's Fish Fry for one of their famous lobster rolls.

The article also highlighted Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard, which offers visitors tasty samples at their tasting room, distillery, and cafe. Of course, with the apple picking season right around the corner, the grounds have been growing some of the juiciest fruits in New York since 1911.

Reader's Digest also highlighted 2W Lake, a riverfront bed-and-breakfast, as their choice of lodging.

This honor is yet another feather in Skaneateles' cap. The town was recently named one of the "most welcoming" in America and one of the "most coveted" retirement destinations in the country.

Skaneateles was also named one of WorldAtlas' top weekend getaways in all of New York.

Despite all the attention this little town has received, it somehow has yet to be discovered by the masses, especially among winter lovers.

Speaking of winter, the lakeview town transforms into a Hallmark movie every Christmas and was recently named one of the "most festive" in the entire country.

This isn't the first time Skaneateles was named one of "most charming" towns in the country. HGTV recently highlighted the area in its own national roundup.

Another industry titan also had high praise for the town, with Country Living declaring it one of the Top 40 "Prettiest" Towns in America.

That said, if you're looking for a quick weekend retreat, you now know where to go.

