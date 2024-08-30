Central New York Town Named &#8220;Most Charming&#8221; in the Entire Country

Central New York Town Named “Most Charming” in the Entire Country

Jonathan W. Cohen from Getty Images

A whimsical town located in the heart of Central New York was given an incredible honor from Reader's Digest.

If you crave spending a relaxing weekend at a place that looks like it jumped straight out of a story book, you're in luck.

There's a place in the Empire State that offers panoramic water views, historic wonders, sun kissed orchards, and the most welcoming residents you'll ever meet.

Reader's Digest issued its official ranking of the "most charming" towns in every state, and agreed with some famous presidential figures that their New York retreat cannot be beat.

"It’s like stepping into a storybook," the publication said about Skaneateles, a town that abuts one of the cleanest lakes in the country.

Traci Taylor
loading...

Reader's Digest raved:

Home to many restored buildings dating back to 1796, it has long been a vacation getaway for important political figures, including President Teddy Roosevelt, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Joe Biden.

The outlet highly recommended popping into  Mirbeau Inn & Spa and visiting Doug's Fish Fry for one of their famous lobster rolls.

The article also highlighted Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard, which offers visitors tasty samples at their tasting room, distillery, and cafe. Of course, with the apple picking season right around the corner, the grounds have been growing some of the juiciest fruits in New York since 1911.

Reader's Digest also highlighted 2W Lake, a riverfront bed-and-breakfast, as their choice of lodging.

DebraMillet from Getty Images
loading...

This honor is yet another feather in Skaneateles' cap. The town was recently named one of the "most welcoming" in America and one of the "most coveted" retirement destinations in the country.

Skaneateles was also named one of WorldAtlas' top weekend getaways in all of New York.

Despite all the attention this little town has received, it somehow has yet to be discovered by the masses, especially among winter lovers.

Read More: CNY Town Named America's "Most Underrated" Winter Destination

Speaking of winter, the lakeview town transforms into a Hallmark movie every Christmas and was recently named one of the "most festive" in the entire country.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for My 1st Years
loading...

This isn't the first time Skaneateles was named one of "most charming" towns in the country. HGTV recently highlighted the area in its own national roundup.

Another industry titan also had high praise for the town, with Country Living declaring it one of the Top 40 "Prettiest" Towns in America.

That said, if you're looking for a quick weekend retreat, you now know where to go.

WIBX 950 logo
Get our free mobile app

Book a Weekend Retreat at These 6 Upstate New York Towns

With roadtrip season upon us, some New Yorkers are itching for a weekend getaway that will take them to a sleepy yet scenic town.

According to our friends at WorldAtlas, they have highlighted six different towns in Upstate NY that offer plenty of opportunities to recharge and take advantage of unique commercial attractions.

Gallery Credit: Megan

Kodiak Jack's is for sale in East Aurora

Dinner Cruises Are the Best Way to Say "Hello Autumn!" in Upstate New York!

In this gallery we will post several cruise companies that will offer up dining cruises through the advent of Fall. These are seven of the best companies. As you can see, they allow you to enjoy your food while cruising the rivers, lakes, and even the Erie Canal in Upstate New York. Some might just offer some snacks and adult beverages. Others will offer full sit down meals, often times themed dinner presentations, live entertainment, and even fireworks after dinner. These cruises are located from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks and out to the Finger Lakes and Buffalo. Warm days, cool nights, and beautiful scenery awaits as you enjoy a dinner cruise on a large yacht, an old Erie Canal packet boat, or even a classic steam-powered paddlewheeler. Each cruise company mentioned features a link so you can make your plans now.

All Aboard!

Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio

Filed Under: best christmas in New York\, Best town in New York, best vacation spot in new york, best weekend getaway in New York, finger lakes, hgtv, most charming town, most welcoming town, Readers Digest, Skaneateles, Skaneateles Lake, staycation, vacation, weekend getaway, weekend retreat
Categories: Business News, Christmas, National News, New York News, News, This and That, TSM, Utica-Rome News, WIBX News

More From WIBX 950