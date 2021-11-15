Trump Ally Bannon Surrenders, in Custody on Contempt Charges

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning. He's expected to appear in court later in the afternoon.

The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt. One of the counts charges him with refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other is for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee's subpoena.

The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday.

