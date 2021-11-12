Steve Bannon Indicted on Contempt Charges for Defying Jan 6 Subpoena
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER, The Associated Press
MARKS, Miss. (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Justice Department said Friday that Bannon was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee's subpoena.
It wasn't immediately clear when he would be due in court.
Adirondack Mac, Mascot for FISU Games 2023 in Lake Placid, New York
Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.
The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.
Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.