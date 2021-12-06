Two Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the county has confirmed with the New York State Health Department that Oneida County has two cases of COVID-19 that have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Picente says the County Health Department is conducting a full investigation.

There are now 12 confirmed Omicron cases in New York State

Meanwhile, the county is reporting 473 new positive COVID-19 cases over the last three days.

12/3: 232

12/4: 126

12/5: 115

There were also eight new COVID-related deaths

12/3: 4

12/4: 3

12/5: 1

The county has 1,635 active positive cases and a positivity rate of 6.7 percent.

78 Oneida County residents are hospitalized -- 55 at Mohawk Valley Health System, 17 at Rome Health and six outside of the county.

19 of total hospitalized are in ICU.

· 13 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated

10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

· 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

10 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.

· 3 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated

o Hospitalization vaccination status by age:

20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

50-59 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated

60-69 years-old: 20 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

70-79 years-old: 14 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated

80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated

90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

o 63% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

o The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 65 years-old.

o The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 75 years-old.

o 79% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.

· 72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.

· 66% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

· 12% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.

You can view the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard here.

