Two Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In Oneida County
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the county has confirmed with the New York State Health Department that Oneida County has two cases of COVID-19 that have tested positive for the Omicron variant.
Picente says the County Health Department is conducting a full investigation.
There are now 12 confirmed Omicron cases in New York State
Meanwhile, the county is reporting 473 new positive COVID-19 cases over the last three days.
- 12/3: 232
- 12/4: 126
- 12/5: 115
There were also eight new COVID-related deaths
- 12/3: 4
- 12/4: 3
- 12/5: 1
The county has 1,635 active positive cases and a positivity rate of 6.7 percent.
78 Oneida County residents are hospitalized -- 55 at Mohawk Valley Health System, 17 at Rome Health and six outside of the county.
19 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
· 13 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
· 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
10 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
· 3 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
o Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
50-59 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
60-69 years-old: 20 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
70-79 years-old: 14 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
o 63% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
o The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 65 years-old.
o The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 75 years-old.
o 79% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.
· 72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
· 66% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
· 12% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
You can view the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard here.
