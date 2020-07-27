Two Herkimer County men are dead following a Sunday night UTV crash at the intersection of Route 170 and Yellow Church Road in the Town of Little Falls.

State Police say 33-year old Jason Sullivan of Little Falls failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a van.

Sullivan and a passenger, 37-year old Matthew Cotton of Herkimer, were both ejected from the UTV.

Sullivan was taken to Little Falls Hospital, where died and Cotton was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he died.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The investigation in the accident is continuing.