Two Men Wanted For Alleged Home Invasion In Sylvan Beach

The New York State Police are looking for two men wanted on suspected Burglary charges.

Troopers say they are on the lookout for 37-year-old John Carroll and 35-year-old Kyle White.

Carroll is described as a white male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

White is described as a white male, 5 foot 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Both men have been issued arrest warrant stemming from their alleged involvement in a home invasion that occurred November 13th at a residence in Sylvan Beach.

Police say they were last seen Monday afternoon in the Town of Camden in the area of Dutch Hill Road, Hillsboro Road and Steam Mill Road.

State Police say if you have any information on their whereabouts or have seen the men, you’re asked to contact them.

If you would like to remain anonymous there are other options available. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization founded to assist law enforcement in gathering important information.

In all cases there is some sort of monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects for certain crimes. The beauty of Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is they deal in cash and are 100% anonymous.

There are several ways you can report an anonymous tip. They are:

1) Through the website www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com/.

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) By downloading the mobile app P3TIPS

New York State Police thanks the community in advance for their assistance in this matter.