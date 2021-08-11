Two New Spirit Halloween Stores Will Be Opening in The Mohawk Valley – Where?
It's the most wonderful time of the year - and no, we aren't talking about winter. Fall is right around the corner which means it is almost spooky season.
Halloween will be here before you know it, and maybe you've already started brainstorming ideas for what you will be dressing up as? There's so many possibilities.
Spirit Halloween, around this time of year, typically opens on Horatio Street in Utica and inside Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. While one of these locations remains, another will be moving and one will be opening a new store in Rome!
According to Spirit Halloween, they will have the following locations in the Mohawk Valley:
- Reopening at 710 Horatio Street in Utica, inside Riverside Center
- New store at 4631 Commercial Drive in New Hartford, the former Chuckie Cheese
- New store at 217 Erie Boulevard West in Rome, the former JCPenney
How exciting is that? It will make it more convenient for so many people who are taking part in the holiday, whether it be for decorations or costumes.
Do You Have What It Takes To Be Spirit Halloween's "Chief Spirit Officer"
Oh, this sounds amazing. With Halloween right around the corner, the retailer is seeking their "Chief Spirit Officer," a passionate fan whose love of Halloween is evident all year long and will represent everything Spirit embodies. The contest has launched, and they are on the hunt for one person to not only give the title, but $10,000, free costumes for a decade, a VIP home decor shopping experience at Spirit Halloween, and a trip to the retailer's headquarters.
You can see all the responsibilities you would hold if you were to take the job here, as well as see all the requirements for the position.
You have until August 29 at 11:59PM to submit your entry.
Are you going to apply? Let us know inside our station app - and good luck!