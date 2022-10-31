Upstate NY’s Most Popular Costumes Might Surprise You

Tonight's the night for kids and adults alike to throw on a costume in hopes of candy, pranks, and other shenanigans. With everything so commercialized nowadays, many people dress up as a specific character but costume sales and Google search trends are telling a bit of a different story.

Here's what kind of characters you can expect to see tonight:

The most popular costumes this year are more traditional costumes. While a few big names made the list, the majority seemed to be costumes with no big franchise behind them. Although it might not be quite that simple. The top 5 in New York are:

Fairy

Witch

Spider-Man

Stranger Things (specifically Max and Eleven)

Rabbit

What makes this list a bit more convoluted is that the other three could be a symptom of Hocus Pocus 2 being one of the most popular movies at the time. However, some of the ones that didn't reach the top 5 are still relatively generic. Even though it didn't reach the top 5, the most popular costume in Syracuse and Binghamton is a cheerleader. Utica and Plattsburg are seemingly going to have a lot of cows and cattle roaming around. Other popular costumes you can expect to see tonight include cowboys, pirates, and dinosaurs.

Popular costumes such as characters from Fortnight, Star Wars, and Michael Myers didn't even make the top 20. One of the most popular costumes of all time, "The Ghostface" or "Peanut-Eyed Ghost" didn't make the list either despite the latest installment in the Scream franchise being released earlier this year.

Did you choose to dress up this year? Send us your pictures through the app.

