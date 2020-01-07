Two Officers Injured At Mid State Correctional Facility

Two correctional officers at the Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy were injured when an inmate attacked an officer who had ordered him off one of the facility phones.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the inmate became argumentative with the officer and abruptly turned and punched the officer in the face.

The officer was transferred to a local hospital for treatment and did not return to duty.

The other officer was treated for minor injuries.

The 26-year old inmate is serving a three year sentence for rape.

NYSCOPBA says staff assaults have increased for four consecutive years and exceeded 1,000 for the first time in 2019.

While inmate advocates continue to call for additional disciplinary reforms, staff are constantly at risk for unprovoked attacks. All of this will continue in 2020 until the administration recognizes that significant changes need to be made to protect staff. That should be the number one priority in the coming year.” said Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President.