Police: 5 Officers Injured After Inmate Fakes Suicide Attempt to Lure Officers into Cell

UPDATE: 05/11/2022 1432 Five officers injured in an attack at Mid-State Correctional remain off-duty as they recover from their injuries.

NYSCOPBA Vice President Brian Hluska says that the injuries to the officers range from severe swelling and bruising to lacerations.

Original Story:

Five correction officers at the Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy were injured on Sunday after they entered an inmate’s cell who appeared to be attempting suicide.

Officials with the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) say the inmate faked a suicide attempt and then attacked the officers who came to help him.

They say the inmate had blocked all visibility into his cell with a towel. The inmate would not respond to commands to take down the towel.

Corrections officers looked through the door hatch of the inmate’s cell and observed the inmate in the shower with a cloth tied around his neck, attached to the shower, and he appeared to be unresponsive.

Staff immediately entered the cell and as the officers entered, the inmate charged from the shower and attacked the officers.

Additional staff arrived at the cell to assist the three officers.

Three of the officers needed treatment at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their injuries.

The injured officers were treated for eye abrasions and swelling, blurred vision, neck pain, knee and forearm swelling and a laceration to a finger.

“As NYSCOPBA has renewed its call for the State Legislature to repeal the HALT Act amid a drastic rise in violence, there is little or no deterrent left for inmates not to attack staff. If HALT remains, we will see historic levels of violence in our correctional facilities this year. All this ensures is that our members will be put in danger on a daily basis. This legislation was a catastrophe from the start, with no input from staff who are on the front lines everyday protecting our communities. It needs to be repealed immediately before more staff are injured. ” said Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President.

The inmate is serving an 11-year sentence after being convicted in Oneida County in 2014 for robbery and assault.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Check Out This Hunters Paradise In Upstate New York