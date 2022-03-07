Following a months-long investigation two Onondaga County men are under arrest, charged in connection with armed robberies that took place earlier this year.

New York State Police says that troopers responded to a reported armed robbery at approximately 8:50pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Gulf Gas Station located at 2300 Court Street / NY 298 in the town of Salina.

2300 NY 298 Salina, New York

In a written release the NYSP says that their investigation determined that the three suspects and a suspect vehicle were "similar to the ones involved in armed robberies under investigation by the DeWitt Police Department for a robbery that occurred at Zonen, a smoke shop located at 6697 Old Collamer Road (in) East Syracuse."

With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) a joint investigation was launched with the DeWitt Police Department, Syracuse Police Department, and New York State Police.

The joint investigation identified the suspects as 32-year-old Quashawn D. Pettiford of Syracuse, 19-year-old Kasheem T. Thomas of Syracuse, and Allen Walker. Walker was recently the victim of a homicide in Syracuse.

Pettiford and Thomas were both charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree, a Class B felony. Both were sent to jail without bail following arraignment.

No injuries were reported as a result of the arrests.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

