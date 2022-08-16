East Syracuse Teen Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on School Bus
A teenager is under arrest, accused of bringing a loaded firearm onto a school bus. Police say that suspect, who is in custody, acted alone and there are currently no known threats to the students or staff in the district.
Officials with the Manlius Police Department were notified on Monday, August 15, 2022 that a student was seen carrying a firearm on a school bus carrying students with the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District.
Police say that their preliminary investigation, which included interviews with students and staff as well as review of surveillance video from the district, revealed that the student allegedly “brandished a firearm to another student wile on the bus and threatened to use the firearm to commit violent acts against school staff and others.”
The Town of Manlius Justice Court issued a search warrant for the home of the suspect. The warrant was executed by the Manlius Police Department. The Dewitt Police Department an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene as well and helped with the investigation.
According to a written released from the Manlius Police Department, officers found an “illegally possessed, unsecured .22 caliber handgun and ammunition” in the home.
The student, identified as 18-year-old Elijah Cruz Ogando of East Syracuse, was taken into custody without incident.
As of this posting there is no notice on the school's website regarding the incident. The school has previously been recognized for its efforts to ensure the safety of students.
No physical injuries were reported and it is not known yet if the student had the firearm with him during the school day.
Police are still investigating and are asking members of the public with information to step forward and call police. Those with information should contact Sergeant Hatter with the Manlius Police Department at: (315) 682.2212. The MPD’s TIPS line is: (315) 682.8673 and can also be reached via e-mail at: TIPS@manliuspolice.org.
Ogando faces multiple charges, including the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Because the investigation is active police say more charges are possible.
Messages left with the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District by WIBX have not been returned as of this posting. If a response is received, the posting will be updated to reflect that.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Manlius Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]