U.S. Airborne Infantry Troops Arrive in Poland Amid Tensions

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and CZAREK SOKOLOWSKI, undefined via The Associated Press

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite troops and equipment from the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division have landed in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

US Soldiers Land In Poland Amid Fears Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine RZESZOW, POLAND - FEBRUARY 06: US Army Soldiers exit a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft at Jasionka Rzeszow Airport on February 06, 2022 in Rzeszow, Poland. Tensions between the NATO military alliance and Russia are intensifying due to Russia's move of tens of thousands of troops as well as heavy weapons to the Ukrainian border, causing international fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images) loading...

Hundreds more troops are still expected. President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to Poland amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The elite airborne infantry troops arrived Sunday at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland's border with Ukraine.

US Soldiers Land In Poland Amid Fears Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine RZESZOW, POLAND - FEBRUARY 06: US Army General Christopher Donahue (L) and Polish Army General Wojciech Marchwica walk together in front of a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft at Jasionka Rzeszow Airport on February 06, 2022 in Rzeszow, Poland. Tensions between the NATO military alliance and Russia are intensifying due to Russia's move of tens of thousands of troops as well as heavy weapons to the Ukrainian border, causing international fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images) loading...

Their commander is Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who on Aug. 30 was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan.

US Soldiers Land In Poland Amid Fears Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine RZESZOW, POLAND - FEBRUARY 06: US Army soldiers and military vehicles exit a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft at Jasionka Rzeszow Airport on February 06, 2022 in Rzeszow, Poland. Tensions between the NATO military alliance and Russia are intensifying due to Russia's move of tens of thousands of troops as well as heavy weapons to the Ukrainian border, causing international fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images) loading...

Biden has ordered additional U.S. troops deployed to Poland, Romania and Germany to demonstrate America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank.

