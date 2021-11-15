UK Raises Terror Threat Level Following Taxi Explosion

By JILL LAWLESS, The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has increased the terror level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The decision follows an taxi explosion in Liverpool on Sunday that killed a man.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the terror threat level had been raised because there had been two attacks in the space of a month.

British police say the explosion in a taxi outside a hospital is being treated as a terrorist incident, but the motive remains unclear.

Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the blast on Sunday at Liverpool Women's Hospital involved an improvised explosive device. The male passenger in the taxi died in the explosion, and the taxi driver was injured.

