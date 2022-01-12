UK’s Johnson Apologizes for Attending Lockdown Party

By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized for attending a garden party during Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

He said Wednesday that there are things the government "did not get right."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Protestors set up a mock rule-breaking garden party in Parliament Square as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to leave for the weekly PMQ session in the House of Commons on January 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Johnson is facing anger from public and politicians over claims he and his staff flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned.

Some members of his Conservative Party say he should resign if he can't quell the furor.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street For PMQ's on January 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Johnson acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he was at the May 2020 garden party at his Downing Street office, though he said that he had considered it a work event.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons: "I want to apologize. … With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside."

