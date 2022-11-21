Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning
WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers.
A search of the school was conducted with officers and police K-9 units, specifically looking for contraband - including weapons and drugs.
The lockdown has since ended, police said. They have not disclosed whether any contraband was found.
