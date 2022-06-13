Upcoming 2022 Civil Service Test for Deputy Sheriff in Oneida County
- at least 19 years old on or before the date of the exam
- a high school graduate or received an equivalency certificate or diploma
- a resident of either Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego, or Otsego counties.
A Deputy Sheriff in Oneida County has a starting salary of $41,235. The salary increases to $48,512 after the successful completion of the initial required training. Health insurance and New York State retirement benefits are also a part of the remuneration package once an applicant successfully completes the hiring process.
- Upcoming Exams: https://oneida-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams
- Login to Create a Civil Service account with Oneida County: https://oneida-portal.mycivilservice.com/account/index
- Current Vacancies: https://oneida-portal.mycivilservice.com/jobopps
There is an application fee of $25.00.
In addition to law enforcement opportunities available there are also approximately fifty other positions - including clerical, maintenance, and professional - that are currently open with Oneida County.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Oneida County Civil Service Portal.]