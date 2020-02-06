UPD Announces Brinckerhoff Shooting Details And Arrests

Utica Police are releasing more details on the ‘shots fired’ incident that happened on Brinckerhoff Avenue Wednesday.

Police say, officers arrived on scene at the 1100 block of Brinckerhoff and were able to confirm several shots were fired.

Officials say early on, several individuals were identified as being involved and two parties have been charged.

Both 39-year-old Kimberly Felton and 35-year-old Clifton Mercer, both of Utica, are facing multiple drug and weapon charges.

The incident is still being investigated and more arrests are likely in the near future.