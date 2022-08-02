UPD: Man Fires Several Shots After Argument in Utica

A 27-year-old Utica man is facing several charges after police say he fired several rounds from a handgun after an argument in West Utica. And, the man earned himself more charges after fleeing police when he was later located, police said.

The initial incident happened on Sunday night at the intersection of Jason and Whitesboro streets. Police say arriving officers were told by several parties at the scene that there had been an argument with a man they knew and as the argument escalated the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds in their direction.

Then on Monday, when officers located and tried to stop the man, they say he took off on foot.

After a short pursuit, Richard Hendricks, 27, would be caught by Utica Police officers who say he was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun in waist at the time.

Hendricks is charged with attempted assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon on the second degree in connection with Sunday night's shots fired incident.

Meanwhile, he faces multiple charges related to his Monday arrest, police said. The charges include four new counts of criminal possession of a weapon, including possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and for carrying an allegedly defaced firearm.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

