UPD: Utica Woman Falsely Reports She Is Hit By Car, Fights Victim

A Utica woman is facing charges after allegedly calling police to her home to complain that she had been hit and run over by a car at a gas station.

When Utica Police officers arrived at her home, located on the 1500 block of Conkling Avenue, they say that 47-year-old Melinda Brown told them that an argument had taken place at the Atlas Gas Station on Mohawk Street. At some point during the argument Brown stated that a driver with whom she was arguing hit her and ran her over with her vehicle. The incident took place on December 3, 2021.

The investigator assigned to the case watched surveillance video and reported that Brown’s version of the events were completely contradictory to what the investigator witnessed in the video.

According to the UPD: “The video showed that Brown was in fact the primary aggressor and was never struck by the vehicle. The video depicted that Brown approached a vehicle and began to violently strike the female driver seated within. She continued to strike the driver and vehicle so aggressively that the driver side window shattered, and upon that occurring, Brown grabbed the victim’s arm and dragged it through the broken glass causing a severe laceration. The [driver of the] vehicle attempted to drive away, however Brown continued to strike the victim and vehicle until (she) ultimately was able to leave.”

Utica Police say that they were able to track down the victim. When the victim was in the lobby of the police station speaking with the investigator working on the case police say that Brown arrived at the station “unannounced and became irate upon seeing (the victim). At that point two officers had to contain Brown as she continued to attempt to actively fight the victim.”

Melinda Brown December 2021 Photo Credit: Utica Police

Police were able to restrain Brown, who was charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree and Falsely Reporting an Incident in the 3rd Degree.

The victim is pursuing criminal charges against Brown.

