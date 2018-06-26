Upstate-Based Company Lands Contract For New Expo’s Events

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A Hudson Valley-based company has been awarded a contract to book major events at the new Exposition Center on the New York State Fairgrounds.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Saugerties-based HITS, Inc., won the open bidding by providing a unique plan to attract a variety of events to the venue located in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes.

The Democrat's office says the special events management company in Ulster County manages year-round events across the nation, including consumer shows and endurance events.