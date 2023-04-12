Upstate New York ‘Career Criminal’ Admits To Many Hudson Valley Crimes

A 6'10" Hudson Valley man who calls himself a “tall crime scene" admitted to a number of crimes in the region.

On Tuesday, Ulster County officials confirmed an Upstate New York man pleaded guilty to a number of crimes across the county.

Upstate New York Man Admits To Stealing From Ulster County Businesses

On Monday, 49-year-old Seth Young from Esopus pleaded to three counts of grand larceny, all felonies.

Young pleaded guilty "without any promises" on his future prison sentence "after jurors from all parts of the County had assembled and selection of jurors was about to begin," according to the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Young is 6'10" and describes himself as a “tall crime scene," officials said. The Ulster County District Attorney's Office called Young a "career criminal."

"Career Criminal" Stoles From Headless Horseman And Kingston, New York Business

Ulster County DA Hopes He's Sentenced As Persistent Felony Offender

Because of his past, Assistant District Attorney Paul Derohannesian reports the Ulster County DA’s Office “will file an application before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds for the defendant to be sentenced as a persistent felony offender to prevent him from doing any further harm to the people and businesses of Ulster County.”

"He has had numerous opportunities in the last 25 years or more to change his ways, including having a serious violent felony reduced to a misdemeanor in 2019, yet he has not shown any sign or inclination to change," the Ulster County DA's Office stated.

Persistent felony offender treatment is permitted by law to protect the community from criminals such as this defendant.

