Upstate New York Team Gets Hilarious Shoutout From ‘Price is Right’ Contestant

Being a fan of the Buffalo Bills is more than just a hobby; it's a way of life.

Bills Mafia is one of the most passionate fanbases in all of professional sports, and with the franchise's recent return to prominence, fans of the team have been rooting loudly and proudly for their group over the past few years. So much so, in fact, that their fandom can occasionally spill over into non-football related events happening in their lives.

That concept was proven true this week, and of all the places in the world for it to happen, it happened on a nationally-televised game show, in front of millions of viewers at-home.

Buffalo Bills' Fan Has Hilarious Shoutout While on 'The Price is Right'

A story penned by Geoff Herbert of New York Upstate shared a hilarious video clip of a fan of the Buffalo Bills, who during his turn at The Big Wheel on the game show 'The Price is Right', took a moment to shout-out the most important people in his life.

The "what" of this story isn't all that special; shout-outs are very common during the wheel segment of the show. It was the "who" that contestant Matthew DeBoth shouted out that made us laugh:

There's passion for a team, and then there's this, which is on a whole new level. If anyone ever questions the passion of the Buffalo Bills' fanbase, show them this video clip and they should be able to grasp just how much these fans love this team.

Here were a few of our favorite responses in the comment section below the post:

This clip proves something else: not only are Bills' fans passionate, but they're also still optimistic about where the team is headed. There was no sense of sadness or disgruntlement from Matthew DeBoth related to how the 2022 season ended in Buffalo. He loved his team before the season ended, and he still loves them now.

He's a fan for life, and this viral video clip proves it.

The Buffalo Bills have a decent amount of work ahead of them this offseason. With questions surrounding the team and their roster depth, and a tight salary cap situation, GM Brandon Beane will have to work diligently to re-tool the Bills' roster for another run at an elusive Super Bowl title.

Hopefully, for Upstate New York football fans, the price will finally be right for the Buffalo Bills in one year's time.

