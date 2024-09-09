Let's talk about crazy weather. So far, September has been cold and wet - but we're now in store for some crazy changes.

Cooler days and colder nights have been the norm since Labor Day Weekend. Now, as we head into the second half of September, things are about to get crazy - crazy warm, that is.

Yes, we had tornado warnings in the northern part of the state on Monday, and yes low temperatures have been in the upper 40s. Yes, we have a new hurricane brewing in the Gulf and that could affect our weather later in the week, but for now it looks like some summer like dry weather is on the way.

The weather will be much improved on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Wednesday looks even nicer, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s - and then we hit a dry hot spell of weather that will actually be more summer-like than the weather we received in the second-half of August.

The forecast for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday is currently calling for sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. There's only a slight chance of rain during this stretch and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. After that, the current forecast is calling for sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees through next weekend.

We understand that the forecast will likely change over the next two weeks, but for right now, it looks like we're in-store for a summer like rest of September. Stay tuned...

